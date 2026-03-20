AIADMK's Kovai Satyan calls MK Stalin a 'crybaby' as poll battle intensifies

CHENNAI: A heated political clash unfolded in Tamil Nadu on Friday as AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Satyan launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister M K Stalin, calling him a “crybaby” amid intensifying election tensions. The remarks came after Stalin criticised the recent Delhi visit of Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, who had travelled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Hitting back, Satyan claimed Stalin’s reaction was driven by a “fear of failure” and an increasing realisation that his political ambitions, particularly the rise of his son and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, were facing setbacks. He likened the Chief Minister’s behaviour to that of a child “crying without reason,” arguing that every move by the AIADMK was unsettling the ruling party.

The war of words was triggered by Stalin’s message to party workers, in which he questioned the intent behind Palaniswami’s Delhi visit. He suggested that the opposition’s actions indicated decisions affecting Tamil Nadu were being made outside the state. Raising a series of pointed questions, Stalin asked whether the visit was meant to secure funds, revive stalled projects, or safeguard state rights, before asserting that people clearly understood the opposition’s priorities. He also warned that Tamil Nadu would never accept domination from Delhi or those acting as its proxies.