BJP confident of contesting at least 30 seats this time in TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP is confident of securing at least 30 seats to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections as part of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). They said the party is focusing on constituencies in the southern districts, including Kanniyakumari, apart from Chennai and Coimbatore, where it believes it has a strong presence and better winning prospects.
With barely 11 days left for the nomination filing to start, the AIADMK-BJP alliance, which was formalised in April 2025, is yet to finalise seat-sharing arrangements.
According to party sources, the BJP has identified around 75 constituencies where it believes it has a strong chance of winning, which it plans to present during the seat-sharing talks. “Our party is particularly strong in southern districts like Kanniyakumari, where we recorded a good performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We will also focus on Coimbatore, Erode and Chennai districts,” said a party functionary.
The party is likely to secure seats in the southern districts, where it aims to position itself against the Congress, which is also expected to seek a larger share in the region as part of the DMK alliance. However, seat allocation in Chennai and Coimbatore is likely to involve tough negotiations, as the AIADMK remains strong in the Kongu region and would be reluctant to reduce its presence in the state capital as well. Leaders said the central leadership is confident of securing around 30 seats, citing the party’s Lok Sabha performance.
The BJP is expected to seek at least one constituency in each district and two to three seats in areas where it has a stronger presence. However, sources indicated that the party is likely to settle for 30-35 seats.Several leaders, including Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran, have reiterated that the number of seats is not a major concern for the BJP, with the primary objective being to unseat the DMK government.
They added that the central leadership is focused on improving the party’s strike rate rather than contesting a larger number of constituencies. In the event of Vijay’s TVK joining the NDA, the BJP was expected to scale down its demand and contest around 20 seats, with alliance partners proportionately reducing their share to accommodate the party. However, with that possibility now ruled out, sources said the BJP is likely to seek a decent increase in the number of seats than it contested last time. The BJP is also expected to secure around eight to nine seats for the AMMK, headed by TTV Dhinakaran.
In the 2021 polls, the BJP contested 20 seats and won four. While the party did not win any seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, its vote share crossed double digits despite the absence of a major Dravidian party in its alliance.