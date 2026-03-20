BJP confident of contesting at least 30 seats this time in TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP is confident of securing at least 30 seats to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections as part of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). They said the party is focusing on constituencies in the southern districts, including Kanniyakumari, apart from Chennai and Coimbatore, where it believes it has a strong presence and better winning prospects.

With barely 11 days left for the nomination filing to start, the AIADMK-BJP alliance, which was formalised in April 2025, is yet to finalise seat-sharing arrangements.

According to party sources, the BJP has identified around 75 constituencies where it believes it has a strong chance of winning, which it plans to present during the seat-sharing talks. “Our party is particularly strong in southern districts like Kanniyakumari, where we recorded a good performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We will also focus on Coimbatore, Erode and Chennai districts,” said a party functionary.

The party is likely to secure seats in the southern districts, where it aims to position itself against the Congress, which is also expected to seek a larger share in the region as part of the DMK alliance. However, seat allocation in Chennai and Coimbatore is likely to involve tough negotiations, as the AIADMK remains strong in the Kongu region and would be reluctant to reduce its presence in the state capital as well. Leaders said the central leadership is confident of securing around 30 seats, citing the party’s Lok Sabha performance.