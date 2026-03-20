CPM makes pitch for long lost turf in Kanniyakumari's Vilavancode

KANNIYAKUMARI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is yet to finalise the seat sharing deal with alliance leader DMK, but functionaries in the Kanniyakumari unit of the party have demanded that Vilavancode assembly constituency be allotted to them, citing the party’s performance in the past and strong cadre base in the region.

Located close to the Kerala border, Vilavancode has long been considered a CPM stronghold. The party won the seat five times- 1977, 1980, 1996, 2001, and 2006. However, since 2011, the seat has been held by the Congress, which retained it in the 2011, 2016, and 2021, and in the 2024 by-election.

The CPM wanted the DMK to allocate the seat during the 2024 by-election, necessitated by the resignation of Congress MLA S Vijayadharani. However, the DMK allotted it to the Congress, whose candidate Tharahai Cuthbert won with the support of alliance partners, including CPM. This year, CPM district level leaders have stepped up efforts to reclaim the constituency, stating contesting in Vilavancode is crucial to sustaining the morale of cadres.