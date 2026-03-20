CPM makes pitch for long lost turf in Kanniyakumari's Vilavancode

KANNIYAKUMARI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is yet to finalise the seat sharing deal with alliance leader DMK, but functionaries in the Kanniyakumari unit of the party have demanded that Vilavancode assembly constituency be allotted to them, citing the party’s performance in the past and strong cadre base in the region.
Located close to the Kerala border, Vilavancode has long been considered a CPM stronghold. The party won the seat five times- 1977, 1980, 1996, 2001, and 2006. However, since 2011, the seat has been held by the Congress, which retained it in the 2011, 2016, and 2021, and in the 2024 by-election.
The CPM wanted the DMK to allocate the seat during the 2024 by-election, necessitated by the resignation of Congress MLA S Vijayadharani. However, the DMK allotted it to the Congress, whose candidate Tharahai Cuthbert won with the support of alliance partners, including CPM. This year, CPM district level leaders have stepped up efforts to reclaim the constituency, stating contesting in Vilavancode is crucial to sustaining the morale of cadres.
Speaking to TNIE, CPM district secretary R Chellaswamy said the party enjoys a strong grassroots-level presence in the constituency. He noted that senior leaders such as D Moni had won the seat three times, while GS Mani and G John Joseph had each secured victory once.
Recalling his own performance, Chellaswamy said he had polled 25, 821when he contested from Vilavancode in 2016 under the Makkal Nala Kootani banner. “Talks are underway within the alliance, and it is the wish of our cadres that the seat be allotted to CPM this time,” he said.
Echoing the demand, CPM district executive committee member SR Sekar said the party has been actively involved in the people’s struggles in the region. A party functionary stated that “history would not forgive” if the constituency is not allotted to them at least this time.