ECI expands postal ballot facility for elderly, PwDs in TN

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced that voters aged 85 and above, persons with benchmark disabilities (already marked in voter rolls), Covid affected or suspected persons (with official certification), essential service workers who will be on duty on polling day (transport, police, media, electricity, railways, etc) can cast their votes through postal ballots.

Eligible voters in the categories above must apply using Form 12D within five days of notification.

The state government published the ECI notification on March 17.

Polling teams will collect votes from the homes of elderly and PwD voters. Service voters will receive ballots via ETPBS. All postal ballots must reach Returning Officers by 8 am on counting day (May 4).

Voters for essential services can apply for the postal ballot facility through the designated nodal officer of their respective department.

Media persons authorised by the ECI for poll day coverage have also been included in the category of absentee voters on essential services and are entitled to the postal ballot facility.