ECI will take final call on ‘Jana Nayagan’ release: CEO

CHENNAI: Even as the release of Jana Nayagan movie is awaiting clearance from the Censor Board, a question has arisen as to whether the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which is in force for the Assembly elections will allow the release even if the movie gets the clearance.

The issue stems from the fact that Vijay’s TVK is a key contestant in the Assembly election. Responding to queries on Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said the matter would be referred to the ECI for a final decision. Calling it an “interesting question”, she noted that such a situation is unprecedented during an election period.

Meanwhile, the CEO said police and expenditure observers have arrived in Tamil Nadu, with more personnel deployed compared to previous elections.

While 108 constituencies were earlier identified as high-expenditure segments, 151 expenditure observers have now been appointed, given the state’s history of high poll spending.

The CEO said applications for inclusion in the electoral roll will be accepted until March 26. A supplementary electoral roll will be published on the day nominations are filed.