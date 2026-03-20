Eight killed as TNSTC bus crashes into tempo, two-wheeler in Salem

SALEM: Eight people were killed in a tragic road accident near Ariyanoor, close to Uthamasolapuram on the Salem National Highway, after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus lost control and rammed into vehicles coming from the opposite direction.

The bus, which was travelling from Coimbatore to Salem with over 40 passengers on board, reportedly veered off its lane, crossed the centre median, and entered the opposite lane.

CCTV visuals from the area show the bus crashing head-on into a tempo-type goods auto and a two-wheeler that were heading from the opposite side.

According to sources, more than 10 people were travelling in the goods auto, reportedly members of the same family returning from a function.