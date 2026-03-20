Eight killed as TNSTC bus crashes into tempo, two-wheeler in Salem

SALEM: Eight people were killed in a tragic road accident near Ariyanoor, close to Uthamasolapuram on the Salem National Highway, after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus lost control and rammed into vehicles coming from the opposite direction.
The bus, which was travelling from Coimbatore to Salem with over 40 passengers on board, reportedly veered off its lane, crossed the centre median, and entered the opposite lane.
CCTV visuals from the area show the bus crashing head-on into a tempo-type goods auto and a two-wheeler that were heading from the opposite side.
According to sources, more than 10 people were travelling in the goods auto, reportedly members of the same family returning from a function.
The deceased individuals have been identified as Selvaraj, Murugan, Amudha, Manikandan, Irusaayi, Sathya (wife of Manikandan), five-year-old Nithisha, and 11-month-old Jeevika and two persons are reportedly in a critical State.
Several others sustained injuries and have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Passengers travelling in the bus are said to have sustained only minor injuries.
Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. Preliminary inquiries are focusing on whether the driver lost control due to speeding or a mechanical failure.
Reacting to the incident, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami expressed grief over the loss of lives.
In a statement on X, he said he was deeply saddened to learn about the accident, and further alleged that frequent accidents involving government buses point to poor maintenance under the present regime.
He conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.