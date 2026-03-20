Ex-AIADMK strongman Vaithilingam likely DMK pick for TN's Orathanadu

THANJAVUR: In the Orathanadu Assembly constituency, the AIADMK is likely to take on someone who was once their own before he recently changed sides. The turncoat – sitting MLA R Vaithilingam with some good work to his credit – could be the DMK candidate from this segment in the upcoming polls.

The Dr M S Swaminathan Agricultural College and Research Institute situated at Eachangkottai on the Thanjavur to Orathanadu road, established in 2014, stands testament to the work done by Vaithilingam, the four-time MLA and two-time minister in the AIADMK government under late party supremo J Jayalalithaa.

Once a part of “Ivar Ani”, the team of five members acting as Jayalalithaa’s lieutenants, Vaithilingam became the deputy coordinator of the AIADMK after her demise. He recently joined the DMK and is likely to be fielded by the Dravidian major in the rural constituency comprising Kallars as the majority community followed by Dalits and Mutharayras. Vaithilingam’s probable entry as a DMK candidate evokes a positive response from even those who don’t have any party affiliation.

V Ramalingam (name changed), a retired engineer of a public sector enterprise from Orathanadu, says, “Besides the agricultural college, Vaithilingam was instrumental in setting up a veterinary college in Orathanadu, an ITI at Tiruvonam – both falling under the constituency – and a Government engineering college at Sengipatti.” He had also arranged the underground drainage system of Orathanadu town panchayat, Ramalingam added.

Echoing almost the same opinion, T Tamilselvan, a farmer from Vallundampattu, says, “Vaithilingam is well-known in the constituency and also has his supporters who switched to the DMK along with him.”