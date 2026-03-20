INTERVIEW | ‘We are okay compromising a little to defeat BJP’: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian

Which is more important, defeating the BJP or growing your party?

Right now, defeating the BJP is very important. It is necessary to protect democracy. At the same time, we are also building our party.

Some CPI functionaries seem unhappy. Will this affect the alliance on the ground?

No. From top leadership to grassroots, our party understands clearly that the BJP should not grow here. At the same time, getting fewer seats will not weaken us. The CPI always gives importance to the nation over the party. That is our principle. So, our cadres understand the situation. There will not be any disappointment.

Will you insist on getting your preferred constituencies?

The seats we ask for will mostly be allotted. We have that trust. There may be minor changes, which are normal during seat-sharing. But overall, we are hopeful.

CPM has said it may contest alone if it does not get six seats. How do you see that?

Both the Left parties are getting closer than ever before. We have a shared understanding. Right now, our main goal is to defeat the BJP in Tamil Nadu. We both are very clear on that. There may be differences in approach. But in the long run, we are moving closer in politics.

Can Left parties come together in future to increase their bargaining power?

That is a good idea. Progressive forces must come together more strongly. Today, the world is becoming more corporate-driven. Politics is also influenced by big companies. So, thinkers who follow Periyar, Ambedkar, Marx and Jawaharlal Nehru should come together. Only then can we defeat the ideology of the BJP and RSS, both in politics and in society. We are open to such ideas.

There are talks that new entrants in the DMK alliance may get more seats than the Left parties. Do you think that is fair?

We have to understand the situation. The BJP is deploying social engineering and several other strategies. It wields strong power at the centre. To defeat it, all democratic forces must unite. The CM is trying to bring everyone together. We cannot oppose that. Yes, we believe we deserve more seats. But we are not comparing ourselves with other parties now. We are ready to compromise for political reasons.

(Read full interview on www.newindianexpress.com)