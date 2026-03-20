No buyers from Kerala, price of nendran slips to Rs 10/kg in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Farmers cultivating the popular Nendran variety are worried as prices have dropped sharply because traders from Kerala are procuring from markets close to the border instead of Tiruchy. According to agriculture department, nendran banana was cultivated in around 8,000 acres in Tiruchy this year against 6,000 acres last year.

Farmers in Thiruverumbur, Musiri, Thottiam and Lalgudi cultivate nendran, most of which would be sent to Kerala, the primary market. With traders in Kerala shifting procurement from Theni and Mettupalayam instead of Tiruchy, the local produce has flooded the market and has pushed down the price. Farmers said the price of one kg of Nendran variety has dropped to Rs 10 - Rs 12 against Rs 40- Rs 50 last year.

A bunch of banana is now selling at Rs 100 against Rs 400 - Rs 450 last year. “Traders are offering very low price, and farmers are forced to sell at Rs 11 per kg,” said SP Chandran, a farmer from Mullikarumbur. Chandran added that an integrated banana market complex was constructed at Thiruchendurai during the tenure of J Jayalalithaa as chief minister, where farmers could store their produce for over a week.