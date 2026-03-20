Pregnant woman dies as government bus rams auto in TN's Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: A 27-year-old pregnant woman, who was returning home after a medical check-up, died in a head-on collision between a government TNSTC bus and the auto rickshaw, in which she was travelling near Tirunelveli on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Seyyathu Ali Fathima of Pathamadai. Her husband Sultan (34), who had accompanied her to the hospital, also sustained severe injuries along with the auto driver Muhaideen. Sources said the couple had travelled to Tirunelveli for a medical check-up.

They were returning to their native place in the auto rickshaw when the accident occurred near Tharuvai near Muneerpallam. The TNSTC bus, which was coming from Papanasam towards Tirunelveli, collided head-on with the auto rickshaw. Passersby rushed all three of them to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. However, Fathima succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday. Muneerpallam police are inquiring with the bus driver Jegan of Sivandhipuram.