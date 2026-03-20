SC girl, grandfather hurt after assault by classmate, kin in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 16-year-old SC girl and her grandfather were hospitalised after allegedly being assaulted by the family of another student, allegedly on caste grounds.

The victim, a Class 11 student at the Government Higher Secondary School near Peedampalli in Sulur block, lives with her parents at Indira Nagar in Pattanam village. Four months ago, she obtained 150 marks out of 200 in an accountancy exam. A BC student from her class obtained 36 marks but allegedly engaged in malpractice to alter it to 136. The victim noticed this and alerted the class teacher, who then warned the boy. Irked over this, he continued to harass the victim verbally outside school premises. She raised a complaint with her teachers, who also assured to take action.

On Monday evening, when the girl was waiting at the bus stand to return home, the boy, along with his mother and sister, allegedly abused her with casteist remarks. The girl’s mother and grandfather questioned the boy’s family, and the altercation escalated to physical assault. The boy’s family allegedly assaulted the girl and her grandfather in full public view. The girl suffered bleeding injuries and was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) along with her grandfather. Based on their complaint, Sulur police initiated an investigation.

On Thursday, the victim’s family and outfits associated with CPI (M) petitioned the district collector, seeking action the perpetrators. A petition has also been submitted to the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Coimbatore Range and the district police superintendent. They alleged that police is yet to register an FIR.

Sulur police inspector M Prem Anand said have obtained the CCTV footage and a detailed investigation is on.