Seat-sharing deadlock fuels realignment buzz in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: With major parties in Puducherry yet to finalise alliances or seat-sharing arrangements despite only weeks left for the Assembly election, speculations have risen on possible realignment in the NDA as well as the INDIA bloc.

In the NDA camp, AINRC leader and Chief Minister N Rangasamy has remained largely inaccessible despite efforts by the BJP to hold alliance discussions. Union Minister and BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya, deputed by the party leadership, arrived in Puducherry on Thursday after attending a high-level meeting in New Delhi chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday night.

Even as Mandaviya awaits to hold talks with Ranagsamy, the latter has been on a series of temple visits - from Salem to Thiruchendur and Madurai - delaying his return to Puducherry. Party sources indicate that Rangasamy may only be back in the early hours of Friday.

Political observers interpret the delay as a sign of Rangasamy buying time by continuing to be in the NDA unless his conditions are complied with. There is growing speculation that Rangasamy may be exploring alternative political options to strengthen his prospects of retaining power. Though he is reportedly in touch with actor-turned-politician Vijay seeking support, it may not be enough to bring him back to power.