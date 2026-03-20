Seeman pitches five-capital model for TN in NTK manifesto

CHENNAI: Placing decentralisation at the centre of his poll promise, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Thursday unveiled the party’s election manifesto, proposing a five-capital model for Tamil Nadu along with a mix of administrative reforms and welfare measures.

Under the proposal, Tiruchy will serve as the administrative capital, Coimbatore as the industrial and business capital, Chennai the technology capital, Madurai the cultural and heritage capital, and Kanniyakumari the philosophical capital.

Seeman said the move is aimed at ensuring balanced regional growth and easing population pressure on Chennai and its surrounding regions. Interestingly, the roadmap also indicates a review of the existing reservation system, with a stated focus on prioritising native Tamils in opportunities.

However, Seeman did not elaborate on this aspect while addressing the media after releasing the 400-page document. On the welfare front, the party proposed setting up sports universities in the name of SP Adithanar and promised to ban the sale of packaged drinking water while ensuring free access to clean water for all. It also pledged to create a separate ministry for Siddha medicine and promote nature-based treatment systems. NTK said it would enforce a total ban on alcohol, tobacco, ganja and other narcotics, and constitute a special force to curb illegal sand mining.

In agriculture, the party promised to bring 21 lakh acres under cultivation and phase out chemical pesticides within five years by promoting natural alternatives. Farmers aged above 60 would be provided a monthly pension.