Water levels of 90 reservoirs dip sharply even before peak summer in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The water storage in 90 reservoirs across Tamil Nadu has dropped sharply even in the early summer heat. As of Thursday, the state’s combined storage stands at 100.382 tmcft, which is only 44.74% of the total capacity of 224.343 tmcft. Before the onset of summer, in early January, the levels were 75.07% (168.418 tmcft) of the total capacity.
Officials said the situation is worrying as not a single reservoir in the state was at full capacity this season. The levels have raised concerns among authorities about the possibility of an acute water shortage during peak summer months.
As per data from the water resources department (WRD) accessed by the TNIE, the storage level at the Mettur Dam — a major and perennial source of irrigation as well as drinking water — has also fallen considerably.
On Thursday, the storage at Mettur stood at 45,545 mcft. During the same period last year, the reservoir had 76,297 mcft of water. The sharp decline in storage this year has triggered concern among officials and farmers, as Mettur plays a crucial role in meeting the water needs of several districts in the state.
A senior WRD official told the TNIE, “The coming weeks will be crucial, as the demand for water is expected to rise further with the intensifying summer. If the storage levels continue to remain low, it may put pressure on the drinking water supply and irrigation in many parts of the state.”
The official also added, “The WRD has recently begun special desilting works in the delta districts including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and nearby areas. The move is aimed at ensuring smooth flow of water up to the tail-end areas when the shutters are opened for irrigation in June.”
He further said that during the current water year (June to May), Tamil Nadu has received 323.2209 tmcft of water from the neighbouring Karnataka till March 17. As per the Supreme Court order, the state’s share is 171.1210 tmcft. So far, the state has received an excess of 152.1000 tmcft. The official added that if the state receives summer showers or a good southwest monsoon, the pressure on water resources may ease up.
Another official said, “Water levels have come down in several irrigation reservoirs such as Bhavanisagar and Amaravathi due to the intense summer. We are monitoring the situation closely as temperatures continue to rise across TN.”
However, residents in Chennai and its suburbs may not have to worry about drinking water supply for now. On Thursday, the combined storage in Chennai’s six drinking water reservoirs stood at 10.122 tmcft, which is about 76.61% of the total capacity of 13.213 tmcft. This is expected to meet the city’s drinking water needs for the next few months, he explained.