Water levels of 90 reservoirs dip sharply even before peak summer in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The water storage in 90 reservoirs across Tamil Nadu has dropped sharply even in the early summer heat. As of Thursday, the state’s combined storage stands at 100.382 tmcft, which is only 44.74% of the total capacity of 224.343 tmcft. Before the onset of summer, in early January, the levels were 75.07% (168.418 tmcft) of the total capacity.

Officials said the situation is worrying as not a single reservoir in the state was at full capacity this season. The levels have raised concerns among authorities about the possibility of an acute water shortage during peak summer months.

As per data from the water resources department (WRD) accessed by the TNIE, the storage level at the Mettur Dam — a major and perennial source of irrigation as well as drinking water — has also fallen considerably.

On Thursday, the storage at Mettur stood at 45,545 mcft. During the same period last year, the reservoir had 76,297 mcft of water. The sharp decline in storage this year has triggered concern among officials and farmers, as Mettur plays a crucial role in meeting the water needs of several districts in the state.

A senior WRD official told the TNIE, “The coming weeks will be crucial, as the demand for water is expected to rise further with the intensifying summer. If the storage levels continue to remain low, it may put pressure on the drinking water supply and irrigation in many parts of the state.”