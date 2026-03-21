Activists to distribute clay bowls to quench birds’ thirst in TN

THANJAVUR: As temperature continues to soar with the advent of summer, eco activists of Thanjavur have planned to distribute 500 bird water feeders to school students to quench the thirst of birds.

“The big challenge faced by small birds during summer is dehydration as water sources like puddles, shallow ponds dry up,” says R Sathiskumar, the founder of the Endangered Wildlife and Environmental Trust (EWET), Thanjavur. “Dehydration will lead to their deaths,” he said, adding water in a small bowl will save the lives of many birds.

Bird species like House Sparrow (Chittu Kuruvi), Munia (Sillai Kuruvi), Babbler (Silamban Kuruvi), Bulbul (Chinnan Kuruvi), Myna (Nagana Vaai Kuruvi), Wagtail (Vaalatti Kuruvi), Robi (Oodha Chittu) and Cukoo (Kuil) are some of the birds which will be benefitted by the water bowl placed in urban areas.

The EWET has been providing water bowls for the birds to the school students since 2016.

“This campaign imbibes the sense of responsibility towards nature among students,” he added. In 2025, as many as 300 earthen bowls were distributed to the students. This year, EWET plans to distribute bowls made of stronger materials. The activists not only distribute the bowls but also monitor its usage to feed water to the birds.

They give instructions like keeping the bowls in a shaded area and not frequented by predators like cats. Moreover, they instruct the students to replace water daily and to clean the bowl at least thrice a week. “Books are given as prizes to those students who are diligently involved in providing water to the birds,” says Sathiskumar.