AI-generated election content must carry labels, says TN CEO

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on Friday said AI-generated and synthetic campaign content must carry clear labels such as “AI-Generated”, “Digitally Enhanced” or “Synthetic Content”, covering at least 10% of the display area or initial audio duration.

The creator’s identity must also be disclosed. Content that misrepresents identity, voice or appearance without consent and misleads voters has been prohibited. Any such material must be taken down within three hours of detection or reporting, she said.

The ECI has also barred the release of political advertisements on internet-based platforms without prior certification. Media Certification and Monitoring Committees (MCMCs) have been tasked with tracking violations and acting against suspected cases of paid news.

Candidates must disclose their official social media accounts in nomination affidavits. As per guidelines, recognised parties must seek MCMC certification at least three days in advance, while unrecognised parties and others must apply seven days prior. Applications will be processed within 48 hours, the CEO said in a press release.