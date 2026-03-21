AIADMK set to retain 170 seats in TN NDA; BJP, PMK, AMMK, TMC allocations near final

CHENNAI: With nine days left for the filing of nominations for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election to commence, the seat-sharing parleys in the AIADMK-led NDA has entered a crucial phase and the lead party of the bloc is likely to retain about 170 seats, party sources said on Saturday.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's New Delhi visit on March 19 has finalised the numbers and the party is likely to retain about 160 to 170 seats out of the 234 Assembly constituencies in the state.

"This is to ensure that the AIADMK obtained a majority on its own to form the government," a senior party leader said.

The party requires a simple majority of 118 MLAs to form the government on its own. Palaniswami, who heads the NDA in the state, has already set a target to win 210 seats and is being projected as the chief ministerial face of the bloc.