Coimbatore industries worry as migrant workers from Assam, Bengal return for elections

COIMBATORE: As election fever grips the state, industries in Coimbatore district now stare at a looming threat, a massive shortage in manpower in the coming days.

The overlapping election timeline in the states of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam has prompted many migrant workers from the two states, currently employed in various sectors in the district, to return to their native towns.

In Coimbatore, the impact is significant as a large number of people from Assam are employed in the tea estates of Valparai and areca nut (betel nut) processing and production units in the Thondamuthur constituency. Many are planning to take at least one month leave, citing that they need to cast their votes at their native place and spend time with their families.

“Most are taking around a month of leave to travel, cast votes and meet their family. I did not take any extra leave since December 2025 as I planned for a long leave during the election. As the election is in the summer, we can also spend some time with our families and friends,” said Abhijith, an Assam native labourer working at the Thonimudi estate in Valparai.

“We get Rs 450 per day and are offered free quarters. Compared to Assam, this is a better salary. We settled in Valparai six years ago. We will use this election leave to meet our family and friends,” he said.