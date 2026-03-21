Coimbatore residents flag rise in begging with children; police rescue minors, probe underway

COIMBATORE: City residents have raised concerns over a group of women carrying children who engage in begging in busy localities. Recently, Kuniyamuthur residents caught a group of migrant women engaged in begging with children.

When questioned, the group attempted to flee. Suspicious locals alerted the police and handed them over. Videos of the incident have been doing the rounds on social media, and many have asked police and authorities to take stringent action against them, suspecting that the children may have been kidnapped by them for begging.

Ibrahim Raja, a resident of Kuniyamuthur in the city, said that they were witnessing such groups wandering in the Kuniyamuthur locality for the last few months.

"Two days ago, residents and youngsters of Thirumoorthi Nagar in Kuniyamuthur caught a gang of seven women carrying children aged below five, begging. We had questioned them about where their native was and where they were staying in Coimbatore, but they didn't know Tamil and only spoke Hindi and Marathi. After we questioned, they started to move out of the area. But we surrounded them because we feared the children could have been kidnapped. Immediately, we alerted the Kuniyamuthur police, who then reached the spot and held an investigation. Police then took the gang for investigation," said Ibrahim Raja.