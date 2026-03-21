CPM to decide on alliance with ruling party after key meet today

CHENNAI: Amid a stalemate in seat-sharing talks with the ruling DMK ahead of the polls, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has convened its state committee and executive committee meetings on Saturday.

Party sources said the meetings will decide whether the CPM will continue in the DMK-led alliance or consider contesting alone over seat-sharing issues. Earlier, the party had asked its district units to identify favourable constituencies and stay prepared for a possible solo contest.

Sources said the CPM had accepted six seats in the 2021 elections as part of a larger strategy to defeat the AIADMK-BJP combine. However, they added that the current political situation is different and the party now expects a fair share based on its ground strength. They also stressed that the number of seats allotted earlier should not be reduced.

With talks yet to reach a conclusion, the CPM is reassessing its stand. Party leaders hope the Saturday meeting will bring clarity on its future course.

Meanwhile, CPM district-level leaders have expressed dissatisfaction over the CPI finalising a deal with the DMK for five seats. They said the move weakened the Left’s bargaining power, adding that both parties could have secured at least six seats each if talks were held together.