DMK allies submit wish list of seats for TN assembly polls

CHENNAI: Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, allies of the ruling DMK have submitted their wish list of constituencies for finalising the seat-sharing talks. As per the existing arrangement, the CPI, IUML, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) have been allotted five, two, four and two seats respectively.

Sources said the CPI has submitted a list of around 10 constituencies, including its sitting seats, Thiruthuraipoondi and Thali. Other constituencies in its wish list include Valparai, Bhavanisagar, Tiruppur (South), Srivilliputhur, Palani and Sivaganga. The party has cited its past performance and organisational presence in these areas.

The IUML, allotted two seats, has sought constituencies such as Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Papanasam, Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai.

The MDMK, which has been allotted four seats, has proposed around 10 constituencies, including its seat, Madurai (South). Other preferences include Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli, Avadi, Tiruchy (East), Kinathukadavu, Sattur, Velachery, Kovilpatti and Palladam.

Meanwhile, the MMK, allotted two seats, is likely to seek its sitting constituencies, Papanasam and Manapparai, besides suggesting a few additional options, sources added.