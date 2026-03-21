DMK confining voters in sheds, luring them with cash and gifts, alleges AIADMK

KARUR: Alleging attempts to confine and influence voters ahead of the Assembly elections, functionaries of the NDA, led by AIADMK Karur district secretary M R Vijayabhaskar, on Friday submitted a complaint to the Karur Collector-cum-Election Officer G Ravikumar and SP Hari Kiran Prasad.

In the petition, Vijayabhaskar alleged that DMK cadre were setting up makeshift sheds across the Karur constituency to house voters and lure them with cash and gifts. He claimed that nearly 100 such enclosures were being readied, with photographic evidence from at least 48 locations submitted to the authorities.

Addressing reporters after submitting the petition, he alleged that arrangements were being made to collect voters’ IDs and keep them confined in these sheds. “This is akin to treating people like cattle,” he said.

He further alleged that such practices resembled the “formula” used in R K Nagar and Erode during previous elections. He also claimed that several sheds had been erected without permission, including on temple inam lands.