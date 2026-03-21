ECI starts tracking Tasmac sales for 30% jump, compliance with MCC

CHENNAI: Following directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has intensified monitoring of liquor stock and sales across the state to ensure strict compliance with election guidelines during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) period.

A senior Tasmac official told TNIE, “Once the MCC comes into force, the corporation is required to regularly submit detailed reports on stock and sales to the poll body. As per guidelines, if sales increase by more than 30% compared to the same period last year, it may indicate bulk purchases, which need to be investigated. Similarly, liquor stock in all 4,800 retail outlets should not exceed 50% than previous year’s level.”

He said that Tasmac has implemented end-to-end computerisation in all its retail outlets across the state. “This is the first time we are facing Assembly elections with this facility. It helps us track stock and sales in real time. All supervisors have been strictly instructed to prevent bulk sales,” he added.