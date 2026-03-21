EPS-Shah meeting proves poll fight is between TN & Delhi: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin, who has positioned the ensuing Assembly election as a battle between ‘Tamil Nadu and Delhi’, questioned the frequent trips of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and other opposition leaders to Delhi, alleging that the key political decisions are being dictated from Delhi.

In Stalin’s letter to his party cadre, he asked if Palaniswami’s visits to Delhi were meant to secure Tamil Nadu’s rights or merely to negotiate political arrangements.

“Why are the Leader of the Opposition and his associates in Delhi? Is it to obtain funds denied to Tamil Nadu? To ensure stalled projects are implemented? To protect state rights? To address the shortage of cooking gas cylinders? No, not at all,” he said. “That is why I keep saying — the 2026 election is a contest between Tamil Nadu and Delhi,” he added.