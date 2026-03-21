Food prices set to increase as hotels shift to firewood, others; biryani takes the hit during Eid

CHENNAI: The LPG crisis-forced migration to firewood in Tamil Nadu's hotel industry is going to soon lead to a rise in prices of food commodities but what has taken the fizz off in the festival season is Biryani getting dear.

Muslim faithfuls rue the fact that family gatherings have shrunken during the Ramzan season, thanks to the LPG situation triggered by the armed conflict in West Asia.

Tamil Nadu Hotels Association President M Venkadasubbu said, this time the hoteliers preferred to prepare even the accompaniments of biryani using firewood.

"Whatever side dish people order it will be available since this time hotels have started to prepare those items also using firewood along with biryani. But the cost has increased since the price of firewood also increased. However, hotels have stopped selling those items that are deep fried," he said.

Due to the sudden commercial LPG cylinder crisis, 90 per cent of the hotels are not running on profits and there has been 30 per cent drop in business for hotels, especially in Chennai alone, industry insiders said.

With Ramzan festival being celebrated on Saturday, hotels said prices of briyani -- the most sought after delicacy during Eid has been increased as it is prepared using firewood.

"Second, preparing briyani using firewood had been the traditional way as it adds to the taste when compared to being prepared using LPG. But after LPG stoves were used not many were preparing briyani using firewood. It was practiced only during weddings or mass preparations. This time, hotels migrated to firewood. As the cost of firewood has jumped several fold, price of biryani also increased," a source said.

Elaborating, he said some hoteliers this time preferred prepare biryani at centralised kitchens as it saves time, cost and firewood.

"From the centralised kitchen, the biryani is taken to other branches for distribution," he said.

Meanwhile, Hidayathullah Khan, a long time resident of Perungudi, here said that earlier during Ramzan, relatives and members of a family of at least 7-10 people used meet up in one place and celebrate Ramzan by sharing food.