IIT Madras introduced four new PG courses from 2026-27

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has announced the introduction of four new postgraduate programmes from the upcoming academic year.

The programmes are: MA in Public Policy by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences; M Tech in Semiconductor Materials Technology by the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering; M Tech in Mechanical Engineering with Specialisation in Computational Engineering for Mechanical Systems (CEMS) by the Department of Mechanical Engineering; and M Tech in Robotics by the Department of Engineering Design.

The courses aim to provide students with cutting-edge skills, practical experience and an opportunity to contribute to India’s growth in critical sectors like robotics, semiconductor technology and public policy. They are also designed to blend rigorous academic instruction with hands-on experience. The M Tech in Robotics, for example, will allow students to work with advanced robotic platforms, preparing them for careers in automation, manufacturing and autonomous systems, a statement on Friday read.

Similarly, the M Tech in Semiconductor Materials Technology focuses on the growing field of semiconductor research and development, critical for India’s technological self-reliance. The MA in Public Policy, on the other hand, is tailored for individuals aspiring to drive policy decisions while the M Tech in Computational Engineering for Mechanical Systems aims to equip students with the tools needed for computational modelling and simulation in engineering. Those interested can visit the admissions portal (mtechadm.iitm.ac.in).