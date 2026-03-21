'Jana Nayagan' trouble brings back MGR memories

CHENNAI: Nearly two-and-a-half months have passed since January 9, when actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Jana Nayagan was originally slotted for theatrical release.

After the producers locked horns with the CBFC and took the battle to the courts and then back to the certification agency, reports now indicate that the CBFC has referred the movie, which reportedly has politically loaded dialogues, to ECI since the Model Code of Conduct has come into force.

To a question on this, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on Thursday told the media that since it was a situation without precedent, the ECI would take a final call if the movie has to be released ahead of the elections.

However, Tamil Nadu had faced a situation in 1973 with similar ingredients — a matinee idol, his newly launched party, an election around the corner and a big-budget movie waiting for release.

With elections-related restrictions not so stringent back then, as ECI only had a Minimum Code of Conduct that was more of an appeal for fair play, the drama that unfolded over the release was purely due to politics and not procedural hurdles.

The movie was AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran’s Ulagam Sutrum Valiban (globetrotting youngster), which, true to its name, was shot on a huge budget across many countries in Southeast Asia.

MGR had launched his party in 1972, and the party had decided to test the electoral waters in the bypoll announced for Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency on May 20, 1973. The movie was slotted for release just ahead of the election. Though the movie managed to get released on May 11, 1973, just nine days ahead of the polls, it was not without facing a lot of drama from his political rival, the DMK.