Kids waving flags, dancing to campaign songs: TVK content under ECI spotlight

TIRUCHY: From children waving TVK flags and chanting slogans to appearing in praise-filled Instagram reels, a surge of child-centric campaign videos linked to Vijay’s party has come under scrutiny this election season.

A set of clips from Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force show school-going children moving in groups with flags and joining slogan-shouting cadre, at times even targeting rival parties. Shared widely by local functionaries, these add to a steady stream of online content, including rhymes and reels where children are being asked to identify and praise Vijay.

One user describes a rhyme video as a way of “turning kids into advocates within their families,” while another noted that “even children are now talking politics”. The volume and spread of such content, even after the MCC came into force, have raised questions about how organic is the content.

Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said the issue is being monitored. “We are carrying out social media patrolling along with the police. There is a dedicated setup at the CEO’s office as well as at the district level,” she told TNIE. “Children are not supposed to be used for campaigning. We will examine specific instances.”