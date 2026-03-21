KN Nehru grips firm on Tiruchy West, but civic woes, corruption charges may cut margin

TIRUCHY: In Tiruchy West, the election may not be about who is leading, but by how much. DMK strongman and Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru enters the contest with a firm organisational grip across all its 29 corporation wards and enjoys cross-party goodwill.
However, he faces a steady undercurrent of civic dissatisfaction, alongside corruption allegations repeatedly raised by opposition parties, which could influence the margin.
While the DMK is yet to officially announce its candidate, party sources indicate that Nehru is all but certain to be fielded from the constituency, which he has won twice consecutively after two successive defeats prior to 2016 elections.
With the district collectorate, court complex, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, corporation headquarters, Central Bus Stand and the city’s railway junction located within it, the constituency remains both an administrative nerve centre and a dense urban electorate comprising largely middle class and urban poor populations, where expectations run high.
As a senior DMK leader and a key election coordinator across the central and delta regions, Nehru has in recent months pushed a larger political pitch, positioning Tiruchy as a potential second capital. The message, party insiders say, is meant to project him as a leader thinking beyond constituency lines. On the ground, however, voters tend to return to more immediate concerns.
Across interior neighbourhoods from Beemanagar, Thillai Nagar, Thennur and Woraiyur to Edamalaipatti Pudur, road conditions remain a recurring complaint. The criticism carries added weight because Nehru holds the municipal administration portfolio. “If not here, where else will roads be proper? You can’t even go for a small morning walk safely,” said M Sagayam from Edamalaipatti Pudur.
Employment and cost of living form another layer of concern. A noon meal worker earning Rs 7,500 a month from Beemanagar said her household survives on tight borrowing cycles. “We need at least Rs 600 a day. Without loans, we cannot manage. Even I am not eligible for the monthly women’s assistance scheme,” she said, pointing to rising prices and limited wage growth affecting even her daughters, both employed in the private sector for salaries under Rs 10,000.
Nehru’s biggest strength lies in accessibility. Residents across party lines describe him as approachable, a leader who attends local events and responds to grievances.
However, corruption charges raised by the ED against Nehru have dented his image.
A resident P Kumar (name changed) said, “Even at the ward level, councillors and party functionaries demand money for basic things like drinking water connections or allowing extra construction. So when it comes to a department handling thousands of crores, there is a high possibility of such corruption. At the same time, this case has made a dent in the reputation of Nehru, who always projected a strong and macho image.” AIADMK city secretary J Srinivasan alleged that infrastructure growth has not matched spending and said “cash-for-jobs scam” could impact the polls.
“People feel their trust has been betrayed. Despite large allocations, basic issues persist,” he said.
There are also murmurs of marginalisation within sections of the DMK. A senior functionary, requesting anonymity, said grassroots workers feel sidelined as ward-level secretaries dominate local decision-making under the current leadership structure led by Nehru. “The old cadre culture is weakening, and there is little scope for growth within the party. Many now see the party as an opportunity for personal gain,” he said. Candidate selection on the opposition side, however, remains uncertain.
In the AIADMK, names like senior cardiologist Dr Senthil Nallusamy, son of former minister N Nallusamy, who was elected from Tiruchy II in 1984 and served as housing minister in MGR’s cabinet, are doing the rounds from the party’s medical wing, while the NTK has fielded M Bhuvaneswari. In the TVK, office-bearers Sheik Alavudhin and Appadurai Rowther are among those being discussed.
Political observers note that these names currently lack familiarity among the electorate compared to Nehru’s established presence. For the opposition, the challenge remains credibility. Without a well-known face or strong local network, converting voter dissatisfaction into electoral gains may prove difficult.