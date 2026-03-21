KN Nehru grips firm on Tiruchy West, but civic woes, corruption charges may cut margin

TIRUCHY: In Tiruchy West, the election may not be about who is leading, but by how much. DMK strongman and Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru enters the contest with a firm organisational grip across all its 29 corporation wards and enjoys cross-party goodwill.

However, he faces a steady undercurrent of civic dissatisfaction, alongside corruption allegations repeatedly raised by opposition parties, which could influence the margin.

While the DMK is yet to officially announce its candidate, party sources indicate that Nehru is all but certain to be fielded from the constituency, which he has won twice consecutively after two successive defeats prior to 2016 elections.

With the district collectorate, court complex, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, corporation headquarters, Central Bus Stand and the city’s railway junction located within it, the constituency remains both an administrative nerve centre and a dense urban electorate comprising largely middle class and urban poor populations, where expectations run high.

As a senior DMK leader and a key election coordinator across the central and delta regions, Nehru has in recent months pushed a larger political pitch, positioning Tiruchy as a potential second capital. The message, party insiders say, is meant to project him as a leader thinking beyond constituency lines. On the ground, however, voters tend to return to more immediate concerns.