Madras HC sets aside Maoist leader Roopesh's life term, grants bail

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently granted bail to Maoist leader Roopesh by suspending the life sentence imposed on him by the principal sessions court, Sivaganga, in a case registered against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A bench of Justices N Anand Venkatesh and P Dhanabal passed the order on a petition by Roopesh, alias Prasanth, alias Praveen seeking to release him on bail till the disposal of his appeal against the above conviction order dated July 18, 2015.

According to the prosecution, on May 4, 2015, the state police received information that members of the banned outfit conspired together and arranged a secret meeting to revive their activities. Five, including Roopesh, were arrested. It was alleged that he had fraudulently obtained a ration card and mobile SIM. The additional public prosecutor (APP) further argued that Roopesh has 16 previous cases against him in TN, 26 in Kerala and two in Karnataka, and opposed the grant of bail to him.

However, the judges noted certain discrepancies pointed out by Roopesh’s counsel in the evidence adduced for the cheating and forgery charges. Moreover, in all previous cases pointed out by the APP, Roopesh was either discharged or the case was pending or ended in acquittal, the judges cited, and granted bail to him.