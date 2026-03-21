Perambalur dam delay resurfaces ahead of TN polls; residents flag unfulfilled promises

PERAMBALUR: Two Assembly elections and one Lok Sabha election have taken place since the construction of the Marudaiyaru dam in Kottarai village commenced in 2016. Yet the much needed facility is yet to be completed due to funds shortage and could become a talking point for residents when politicians come for campaigning.

The cost of the dam was initially estimated to be Rs 67.5 crore and has since been revised Rs 149.4 crore.

A total of 815 acres of land in Kottarai and Adhanur villages were acquired. Once completed, the dam can store 212 million cubic feet of water and irrigate 4,194 acres of farm land. At present, about 95% of the work has been completed, and branch irrigation canal work is pending. With work suspended, Seemai Karuvelam trees have grown all over the place, and cracks have appeared in some parts of the dam.

The villagers, whose lands were acquired, said they were promised government jobs, housing plots, but none of these has been fulfilled. During previous election campaigning, candidates promised to complete the dam quickly.