Perambalur dam delay resurfaces ahead of TN polls; residents flag unfulfilled promises

PERAMBALUR: Two Assembly elections and one Lok Sabha election have taken place since the construction of the Marudaiyaru dam in Kottarai village commenced in 2016. Yet the much needed facility is yet to be completed due to funds shortage and could become a talking point for residents when politicians come for campaigning.
The cost of the dam was initially estimated to be Rs 67.5 crore and has since been revised Rs 149.4 crore.
A total of 815 acres of land in Kottarai and Adhanur villages were acquired. Once completed, the dam can store 212 million cubic feet of water and irrigate 4,194 acres of farm land. At present, about 95% of the work has been completed, and branch irrigation canal work is pending. With work suspended, Seemai Karuvelam trees have grown all over the place, and cracks have appeared in some parts of the dam.
The villagers, whose lands were acquired, said they were promised government jobs, housing plots, but none of these has been fulfilled. During previous election campaigning, candidates promised to complete the dam quickly.
However, there was no progress after the elections, locals alleged. S Ragavan, a resident of Perali, told TNIE, “The project began during the AIADMK regime, and now the DMK regime is nearing its end, yet the dam remains incomplete. Cracks have already appeared in the structure and shutters. The promises made during land acquisition have not been fulfilled.”
Another resident, P Sivakumar from Perambalur, said, “Every time we voted with hope that our concerns will BE addressed. But after the elections, they do not focus on the issues we raised. We are sure even this year, candidates will include the dam in their promises.” When contacted, a senior official from the Water Resources Department in Perambalur told TNIE that they were awaiting funds. Minister SS Sivasankar, who is likely to contest from Kunnam, said, “The state government is working on this, and the project will be completed soon.”