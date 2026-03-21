Performance-based funding for TN universities from this year

CHENNAI: In a bid to enhance quality and improve accountability, the higher education department will introduce a Performance Incentive Grant system for state universities from academic year 2026-27.

As part of the system, a total of Rs 175 crore has been allocated as performance incentives, over and above a block grants allocation of Rs 767 crore for the state universities in this year’s interim budget. Out of the 13 state universities functioning under the department, the system will be applicable to all except Annamalai University, which came under state government in 2013.

The initiative marks a shift from traditional funding to a performance-driven approach focusing on accountability, fiscal discipline and academic outcomes.

On the system, MP Vijayakumar, vice chairman, Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE), said, “We have already shared the details of the parameters with the state universities and they have been asked to submit all authentic data. We will verify the data and send the performance report to the higher education department.”

According to the GO issued in this regard on February 13, 2026, the Performance Incentive Grant will be awarded based on a weighted evaluation system. The evaluation criteria are divided into two major components: Fiscal Discipline (40%) and Academic Excellence (60%). Fiscal discipline parameters include timely settlement of audit objections raised by the local fund audit department.