Rain damaged paddy stock at DPCs, claim Madurai farmers

MADURAI: Sporadic rainfall in parts of Madurai allegedly resulted in the partial damage of hundreds of tonnes of harvested paddy, stacked in the open outside the Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) in Vadipatti and Sholavandan blocks, pushing farmers to the brink of heavy losses. .
With procurement delays, farmers are now turning to political parties to address some of the long-pending issues in their election manifestos.
According to the agriculture department, over 43,000 hectares were brought under samba paddy cultivation in the district this season. In blocks such as Vadipatti, Sholavandan and Kalandhiri, where double-crop farmers began cultivation, late harvest has only commenced recently.
On the rain damage to paddy crops at the DPCs, Bharathiya Kisan Sangh state president N S Parthasarathi said, "A delay in transportation and slow procurement have led to this situation. Farmers are forced to wait nearly a week to sell their produce. If rainfall continued, the soaked paddy could be completely damaged." He also alleged that the civil supplies department had failed to provide an adequate number of tarpaulins to protect the stocks. Further, Parthasarathi alleged irregularities at the procurement centres, claiming that farmers were being forced to pay Rs 50-Rs 70 per bag to sell their produce, an issue that, he said, remains unaddressed despite repeated complaints.
Responding to the allegations, senior Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) officials said more than 120 lorries were deployed to transport paddy from the DPCs to storage facilities. They said that tarpaulins were supplied to the centres and assured that the reports of rain damage would be verified.
Amid the crisis, farmers' associations have sharpened their demands, seeking to turn agrarian distress into a key election issue.
Madurai District Wet and Dry Land Farmers Association president T Manikandan pointed out that despite over 45,000 hectares under paddy cultivation, the district lacks even a single permanent DPC. "We have been demanding permanent procurement centres for years. We hope the next government will address this. Additional warehouses are also essential, as existing storage capacity is inadequate," he said. Farmers have also demanded that DPCs be established with concrete flooring to prevent waterlogging during rains, a recurring problem that results in crop damage.
Echoing similar concerns, A N M Thirupathi Muthuramalingam, a farmer from Kulamangalam, said labour shortage at the procurement centres often delays operations. "Every year, workers are brought in from other districts. Recruiting local youth can resolve the issue," he said, while calling for strict action against alleged malpractice in procurement.
With elections approaching, farmers said that their demands, including permanent procurement infrastructure and transparent processes, would influence their electoral choices.