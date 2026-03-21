Rain damaged paddy stock at DPCs, claim Madurai farmers

MADURAI: Sporadic rainfall in parts of Madurai allegedly resulted in the partial damage of hundreds of tonnes of harvested paddy, stacked in the open outside the Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) in Vadipatti and Sholavandan blocks, pushing farmers to the brink of heavy losses. .

With procurement delays, farmers are now turning to political parties to address some of the long-pending issues in their election manifestos.

According to the agriculture department, over 43,000 hectares were brought under samba paddy cultivation in the district this season. In blocks such as Vadipatti, Sholavandan and Kalandhiri, where double-crop farmers began cultivation, late harvest has only commenced recently.

On the rain damage to paddy crops at the DPCs, Bharathiya Kisan Sangh state president N S Parthasarathi said, "A delay in transportation and slow procurement have led to this situation. Farmers are forced to wait nearly a week to sell their produce. If rainfall continued, the soaked paddy could be completely damaged." He also alleged that the civil supplies department had failed to provide an adequate number of tarpaulins to protect the stocks. Further, Parthasarathi alleged irregularities at the procurement centres, claiming that farmers were being forced to pay Rs 50-Rs 70 per bag to sell their produce, an issue that, he said, remains unaddressed despite repeated complaints.

Responding to the allegations, senior Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) officials said more than 120 lorries were deployed to transport paddy from the DPCs to storage facilities. They said that tarpaulins were supplied to the centres and assured that the reports of rain damage would be verified.