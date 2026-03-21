School education dept prepones classes 1-9 exams to avoid clash with assembly polls

CHENNAI: In a bid to avoid date clash with Assembly election on April 23, the school education department on Friday has preponed the final exams for students of classes 1 to 9.

As per the initial schedule the exams were scheduled to be held from between April 10 and April 24, As per the new schedule, the students of Classes 6 to 9 will sit for exams from April 1 to 16. Exams for students in classes 4 and 5 will be held from April 6 and April 16, while those in classes 1, 2, and 3 will take their final exams from April 8 to 16.

The revised schedule also outlines specific dates for each subject, with instructions issued to schools to ensure that exams are conducted as per the new timetable. Summer holidays for students in classes 1 to 9 will commence from April 17.

However, teachers will have to work until the end of the academic year as per the department’s directive.