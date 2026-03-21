Tiruppur’s Kangeyam jinx in focus as MP Saminathan eyes repeat win

TIRUPPUR: The Kangeyam assembly constituency in Tiruppur district, once won by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 1991, has never been won again by anyone who tasted success here, show poll records.
Now, DMK minister and incumbent Kangeyam legislator Vellakovil MP Saminathan is attempting to break this jinx. He has already sought the party nod to contest from the Kangeyam seat in the state election next month.
Out of the 17 elections, including one by-election, held in Kangeyam, the AIADMK has won the maximum, nine times, followed by the Congress with three wins and the DMK with three.
In 1991, Jayalalithaa relinquished the Kangeyam seat as she had won from the Bargur constituency as well. Subsequently, in the by-election held that year, RM Veerappan, a trusted aide of Jayalalithaa, won.
It is not just that the seat has not yet been won a second time by a winning candidate that forces parties and leaders to tread warily in Kangeyam. Some winners from here went on to lose their significance within their parties and in the larger political sphere.
"Most people who won in the constituency did not get a second opportunity. Moreover, many who had previously won failed to secure a second victory when they contested again. Except for a few the political careers of many MLAs who represented Kangeyam took a downturn in later years," said C Kalidas, Tiruppur East District President of the Tamil Maanila Congress.
It is precisely for such reasons the current legislator, Minister Saminathan, abandoned the old MLA office in the constituency and recently constructed and opened a new one.
DMK's allies are hopeful that the Minister will overcome the bad luck associated with the Kangayam constituency.
R Selvaraj, Secretary of CPM's Kangeyam unit, said, "MP Saminathan will surely break the constituency's curse this time because he has done so many development projects."
Another son of the soil, Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, has also sought an opportunity to contest here on behalf of the DMK. He is the Secretary of the DMK's Environment Wing and Chairman of the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board. In 2021, he was pushed into the Thondamuthur constituency by the party to oppose AIADMK's SP Velumani.
A senior functionary of the DMK said, "Saminathan has primarily requested the Kangayam constituency. If that constituency is not available, he is likely to contest from Tiruppur South or Madathukulam. If Karthikeya Sivasenapathi does not get Kangeyam, he may be given the Modakurichi constituency. The final decision lies with the party leadership as both hold key positions."
As for AIADMK, it is expected that Nataraj, who won the constituency in 2011, may be given the opportunity. The party's local functionaries are also putting forward the name of AS Ramalingam, who was defeated by Saminathan in the 2012 election.
Even if NSN Nataraj is given a chance and wins, the jinx will be shattered.