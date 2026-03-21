Tiruppur’s Kangeyam jinx in focus as MP Saminathan eyes repeat win

TIRUPPUR: The Kangeyam assembly constituency in Tiruppur district, once won by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 1991, has never been won again by anyone who tasted success here, show poll records.

Now, DMK minister and incumbent Kangeyam legislator Vellakovil MP Saminathan is attempting to break this jinx. He has already sought the party nod to contest from the Kangeyam seat in the state election next month.

Out of the 17 elections, including one by-election, held in Kangeyam, the AIADMK has won the maximum, nine times, followed by the Congress with three wins and the DMK with three.

In 1991, Jayalalithaa relinquished the Kangeyam seat as she had won from the Bargur constituency as well. Subsequently, in the by-election held that year, RM Veerappan, a trusted aide of Jayalalithaa, won.

It is not just that the seat has not yet been won a second time by a winning candidate that forces parties and leaders to tread warily in Kangeyam. Some winners from here went on to lose their significance within their parties and in the larger political sphere.

"Most people who won in the constituency did not get a second opportunity. Moreover, many who had previously won failed to secure a second victory when they contested again. Except for a few the political careers of many MLAs who represented Kangeyam took a downturn in later years," said C Kalidas, Tiruppur East District President of the Tamil Maanila Congress.

It is precisely for such reasons the current legislator, Minister Saminathan, abandoned the old MLA office in the constituency and recently constructed and opened a new one.