TN CM Stalin, other leaders extend Eid-ul-Fitr wishes

CHENNAI: On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of various political parties extended greetings to the Muslim community.

In a release, Stalin said Ramzan is a time to share love and joy after fasting, and wished happiness to all.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said the festival reflects charity and togetherness, and wished happiness and growth for all.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said Ramzan teaches discipline, purity and charity, and prayed that people share their wealth with the poor and live in happiness. MDMK general secretary Vaiko said the holy month teaches people to understand hunger and help the poor through charity.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said values like love, tolerance and brotherhood should spread across the world, and called for peace and unity.

G K Vasan, president of the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), praised Muslims for fasting, prayer and helping others, and wished them prosperity.

M Nagoor Meeran of the Indian National League, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi president T Velmurugan and M H Jawahirullah of the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi also wished people.