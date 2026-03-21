TN's Pottaloorani residents declare boycott of polls again; seek closure of fish feed firms

This is our second election boycott, he told TNIE. A representation, consisting of 21 demands, has been sent to 22 departments and the governor, chief election officer, chief secretary, secretary to the department of forest and environment, chairman of the pollution control board, and the district collector, he added.

In connection with the agitation and the poll boycott in April 2024, the police registered 11 cases against the protesters. "All these cases were foisted to quell the agitation in favour of the three companies," said Sankaranarayanan, adding that the state also took departmental action against him for leading the agitation. "We also demanded the bifurcation of Pottaloorani village from the existing Ellainayakkanpatti panchayat, to ensure adequate revenue and government facilities; however, it has not been considered yet," he said.

Besides, the residents also staged a protest to stop all the buses at the Potaloorani bus stop, located on the Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli NH. The village is just two kilometres from the highway, but the buses, including private ones, often skip the stoppage, they claimed.