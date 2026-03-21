Valparai’s tribal voters trek miles to vote, but candidates never visit forest settlements

COIMBATORE: Several polls have gone by since independence, but for the over 1,000 people living in tribal settlements inside forest in Valparai constituency, the wish to see a candidate in flesh and blood remains an unrealised dream.

Udumanparai, a tribal settlement in Valparai Hill, has around 64 tribal votes. People belonging to Kaadar tribe say they have not seen any candidate visiting the settlement in their lifetime.

S Manikandan (57), a tribal resident from Udumanparai, said, “Political parties do not visit our settlement to seek votes as they need to walk to reach us. On polling day, we travel to the polling booth at Nallamudi Second Division and exercise our vote. To reach Nallamudi, we have to walk up to 3 km through the forest. It will take half a day to return to the settlement after exercising our vote.” He added most voters, including women, never miss exercising their vote unless they are in poor health or have other emergencies.

The settlements lack roads, electricity and proper water facilities. Everyday, they walk for a few kilometres to fetch water for drinking. They say the three solar streetlights, erected in the settlement a few years ago, have also stopped functioning. Now, residents are dependent on kerosene lamps at night.

When TNIE checked about candidates’ visits, it was not just Udumanparai settlement that was skipped. Candidates have also failed to visit other settlements such as Kozhikamuthi, Koomatti, Palankinaru, Vellimudi, Manamboli, Keel Poonachi, Sangarankadi, Paramankadavu and Palankinaru, as they must travel 2-7 km on foot. The settlements have 60 to 180 voters each. M Muthukumar from Nedukundram, a tribal hamlet with around 160 voters, said, “In the previous local body election, a few persons from political parties visited our settlement but not candidates.”