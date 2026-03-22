33 Bangladeshis who completed term in TN's Salem jail repatriated

SALEM: Thirty-three Bangladeshi nationals lodged at the Special Refugee Camp in Attur prison in Salem were repatriated on Friday after completing their prison sentences.

According to officials, the group comprised 25 men, four women and four children, and was part of the 211 inmates currently housed in the facility. They were escorted out of the camp under tight police security.

The group was taken to Tiruchy Junction railway station, from where they were transported to West Bengal by train in a dedicated coach arranged to ensure security. They will be handed over to authorities there before being sent to Bangladesh.

Officials said the individuals had been shifted to the Attur camp from Puzhal prison in Chennai during August and September last year. Most had been booked in 2025 by police in Mangadu in Chennai and Kallimandayam in Dindigul for residing in Tamil Nadu without valid documents or for possessing forged documents. They were repatriated after completing their respective sentences.