45-year-old jumbo electrocuted at farm in TN's Pollachi

COIMBATORE: A 45-year-old female wild elephant was electrocuted at a farm in Saralapathi village near Sethumadai in Pollachi on Friday morning as it came in contact with the solar fence.

The farm is located just 100 metres from Thunakkadavu reserve forest.

The dead elephant was one of the three in a herd that arrived at the farmland in search of food and water.

Forest department officials suspect that the animal could have come in contact with the solar-powered fence early morning on Friday.

The staff of the Pollachi forest range visited the spot and began an inquiry after the caretakers of the farm alerted them.

Pollachi Forest range officer G Ranjit engaged veterinarians to carry out a postmortem.

In a touching turn of events, another elephant in the herd approached near the postmortem site. The staff subsequently drove it back into the forest.

The postmortem was held in the presence of the village head as per the Elephant Death Audit Framework (EDAF).

Meanwhile, officials from the Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (TNWCCB) and the TNEB conducted a spot inquiry.