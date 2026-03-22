46 kilograms of jeweller’s gold being taken to workshop seized by flying squad in Chennai

CHENNAI: Amid intensified election surveillance, a flying squad team in Chennai on Friday night seized 46 kg of gold jewellery, estimated to be worth about Rs 65 crore, besides Rs 57.55 lakh in cash and 1,285 kg of silver articles, near Red Hills, sources said.

During a vehicle inspection at the Nallur toll plaza falling under Madhavaram constituency on Friday night, the authorities intercepted the vehicle travelling to Ponneri from Chennai and checked inside to find the gold jewellery.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the consignment belonged to a popular jewellery firm and was being transported to a workshop for melting and redesigning. The gold was taken to the Madhavaram returning officer’s office, where firm representatives produced relevant documents.

Given the high value, officials, however, handed over the consignment to the income tax (I-T) department for verification. Further action will depend on the outcome of the inquiry, sources said.

On Saturday, intensive checks by the flying squad led to a further seizure of Rs 16.77 lakh in cash and silver.

The poll authorities also seized protein powder worth Rs 1.5 lakh being carried without documents, and 150 packets of banned tobacco products, in Mylapore.

Two persons were detained in connection with the seizure.