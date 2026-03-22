AIADMK contesting two seats in Puducherry, its lowest ever

PUDUCHERRY: The AIADMK has agreed to contest from two seats in the upcoming Puducherry Assembly elections as part of the NDA. This will be the lowest number of seats the party ever contested from the Union Territory.

The Dravidian major signing the deal for the two seats that the BJP allotted from the 14 seats it secured from the major ally, AINRC, is perceived as an indication of the party losing its ground in Puducherry in recent times. The newly-launched Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi of businessman Jose Charles Martin also getting two seats from the BJP is telling of the AIADMK’s diminishing stature.

Interestingly, even before the AIADMK came to power in Tamil Nadu in 1977, its first major electoral victory (besides the Dindigul Lok Sabha bypoll in 1973) was in Puducherry where it came to power in the first elections to the Assembly it contested in 1974. It repeated that success in 1977 as well.

Since then, its fortunes fluctuated but it never contested in less than one-third of the 30 constituencies in the UT despite being part of various alliances. In 2016, the last elections it faced before the demise of its charismatic leader J Jayalalithaa, it adopted the same approach in both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry by contesting in its popular ‘Two Leaves’ symbol in all constituencies.