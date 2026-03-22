FIR against Anna University CAI head quashed

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed an FIR registered against the head of the Centre for Affiliation of Institutions (CAI) of Anna University in the ghost faculty cases after finding no case was made out against him.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar passed the orders recently on the petition filed by Dr VR Giridev who was appointed as the Director of CAI, a year after the malpractices in affiliation were committed.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered the FIR for the criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and criminal misconduct under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act against 17 faculties, other staff of the university and the affiliated private engineering colleges.

Giridev, appointed as the Director of CAI on May 9, 2024, was named as the sixth accused in the FIR regarding 353 individuals working as full time faculty in more than one institution.