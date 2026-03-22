Gale, rain wreak havoc on crops in TN's Vadipatti, Sholavandan blocks

MADURAI: Farmers in Vadipatti and Sholavandan blocks of the district alleged that gale, along with the recent rainfall, has caused extensive damage to the crops in the region, even as the officials are continuing preliminary assessments of the losses.

According to farmers, major stretches of betel leaf farms, harvest-ready paddy fields, and coconut and banana plantations have been severely affected. However, they claim that the full extent of the damages has not yet been properly documented.

Speaking about the issue, M Jayaram, a betel leaf farmer from Mannadimangalam, said that he had invested nearly Rs 2.5 lakh in cultivating betel leaf across 3.8 acres, only to see the crop devastated by hailstorms and strong winds earlier this week. "The crop was entirely destroyed, and there is only a little that can be salvaged. With the election preparatory works underway, compensation may be delayed, but we hope the government will step in to support us," he said, adding that similar damage has been reported across several villages in the two blocks.

Jayaratchagan, a farmer from Vadipatti, said that paddy crops nearing harvest were severely damaged, with the grains shedding due to strong winds and rain. "We were just about 10 days away from harvesting and had spent nearly Rs 30,000 per acre. Besides, coconut and banana crops have also sustained considerable losses," he said.