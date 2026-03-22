LPG crisis: Firewood prices surge in TN's Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: With the supply of commercial LPG cylinders to restaurants and caterers already under strain, demand for firewood has surged in Tiruchy amid Ramzan feast preparations, pushing prices sharply higher.
Firewood prices, which were around Rs 7 per kg, rose to Rs 12 last week and have now touched Rs 15–17 per kg in recent days, traders said. A month ago, a 25 kg bundle was sold for about Rs 150, underlining the steep increase.
Traders attributed the spike to tightening supply from key sourcing regions such as Pudukkottai, which caters to a significant share of Tiruchy’s demand. “We received bulk bookings a week ahead of Ramzan and managed to supply most caterers and hoteliers, but prices have been rising daily and peaked at around Rs 17 per kg in the last two days,” said A S Sarbudeen, a firewood trader in Woraiyur.
T Madhavan, a trader in Karumandapam, said seasonal demand had worsened the situation. “March usually sees peak demand due to weddings. At the same time, supply dips as it is the sowing season and workers shift to agricultural work instead of woodcutting. This year, the LPG shortage has further increased reliance on firewood,” he said.
Supply disruptions have forced traders to look beyond traditional sourcing hubs. P Ignatius, a trader in Sangiliandapuram, said stocks from Pudukkottai had run out and supplies were now being sourced from Ariyalur and Perambalur. He added that he had stopped supplying to some hotels due to difficulties in recovering payments as costs rise.
Restaurants and caterers said the higher fuel costs were beginning to reflect in prices. N Prabhu, a biryani restaurant owner, said prices of Ramzan dishes had increased by around 10%. “Despite the hike, demand and bookings remain steady,” he said.
However, some establishments have chosen not to pass on the full burden to customers. KMS Hakkim, founder of Hakkim Briyani, said firewood prices had nearly doubled. “We have not increased prices, but have avoided offering discounts this Ramzan to offset higher costs,” he said.
Caterers also reported operational adjustments. T Ibrahim said charges had been increased due to rising firewood costs. “While bookings have not dropped much, customers are reducing the quantity of food ordered,” he added.