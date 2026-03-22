LPG crisis: Firewood prices surge in TN's Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: With the supply of commercial LPG cylinders to restaurants and caterers already under strain, demand for firewood has surged in Tiruchy amid Ramzan feast preparations, pushing prices sharply higher.

Firewood prices, which were around Rs 7 per kg, rose to Rs 12 last week and have now touched Rs 15–17 per kg in recent days, traders said. A month ago, a 25 kg bundle was sold for about Rs 150, underlining the steep increase.

Traders attributed the spike to tightening supply from key sourcing regions such as Pudukkottai, which caters to a significant share of Tiruchy’s demand. “We received bulk bookings a week ahead of Ramzan and managed to supply most caterers and hoteliers, but prices have been rising daily and peaked at around Rs 17 per kg in the last two days,” said A S Sarbudeen, a firewood trader in Woraiyur.

T Madhavan, a trader in Karumandapam, said seasonal demand had worsened the situation. “March usually sees peak demand due to weddings. At the same time, supply dips as it is the sowing season and workers shift to agricultural work instead of woodcutting. This year, the LPG shortage has further increased reliance on firewood,” he said.