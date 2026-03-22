Madurai Bench of Madras HC sets aside Goondas Act detention, warns over routine use in murder cases

MADURAI: Observing that a detention order can never be a substitute for addressing a situation that can be dealt with under the normal criminal law, and that such an order cannot be invoked in every murder case, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently cautioned the State government that it would impose costs if it finds detention orders being passed in a mechanical manner in the future.

A bench comprising Justices N Anand Venkatesh and P Dhanabal made these observations while setting aside a detention order passed under Act 14 of 1982 (the Goondas Act) against a 37-year-old man, M Rajesh Kumar, who was accused in a 2025 murder case arising out of a money dispute in Tiruchy.

Allowing a habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by the man’s wife, R Vembu, challenging the detention order, the judges observed that authorities cannot resort to such preventive detention measures in every case of murder.

The bench noted that if a murder case has communal overtones, it may be prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and peace, and could justify the issuance of a detention order. However, in the present case, the incident stemmed from a money dispute between the parties, leading to the alleged commission of murder.