More than 21 schools in TN to get STEM visualiser-enabled smart classrooms

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation is set to install 53 additional STEM visualiser-enabled smart classrooms in selected corporation-run schools under Phase II of the CITIIS Challenge initiative supported by French Development Agency (AFD) and ministry of housing and urban affairs.

While this digital infrastructure has been proposed for 28 selected city corporation schools under the initiative, 16 STEM visualiser-enabled smart classrooms were already set up in a few schools during Phase I last year.

Now, 21 more schools across the city have been earmarked to receive the modern digital infrastructure classrooms. GCC has recently floated a tender inviting bidders for the supply, installation, and maintenance of these STEM visualiser-enabled smart classrooms.

According to the tender document, the project proposes innovative technological interventions in visualised teaching tools, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI) on a pilot basis to enhance learning outcomes.