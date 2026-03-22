NDA seat-share pact delayed as Union Minister Piyush Goyal defers Chennai visit

CHENNAI: The wait for the AIADMK-BJP alliance to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement has extended as the BJP’s election in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Union Minister Piyush Goyal didn’t arrive in Chennai on Saturday as expected.

Besides other party sources, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, too, after holding talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had told media persons in New Delhi on Friday that Goyal would be reaching Chennai on Saturday, and that the seat-sharing arrangement would be concluded within four days.

Sources said that leaders, including AMMK’s TTV Dhinakaran and PMK’s Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, who are in Delhi, were yet to conclude their meetings with Shah. It is learnt that Goyal may visit Chennai only after these meetings take place.

Addressing media persons in Chennai, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday said there was no specific issue behind Goyal cancelling his visit. Goyal has a meeting with the prime minister on Sunday. He will visit Chennai on Sunday night or Monday, he added.