NTK chief Seeman’s first phase of poll campaigning from Monday

CHENNAI: As part of the first phase of his election campaigning, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman will address nine public meetings across constituencies during March 23-28.

According to the tour plan, Seeman will start his campaign on Monday by offering prayers at the Murugan temple in Tiruttani. Later in the day, he will undertake vehicle rallies in Tiruttani and Sholinghur, following which he will address a public meeting in Ranipet.

On March 24, he will campaign in Vellore, Gudiyattam and Ambur in the morning. In the evening, he will address public meetings in Tirupattur and Uthangarai. On March 25, he will cover Krishnagiri, Soolagiri and Palacode in the morning, followed by a vehicle rally in Pappireddipatti and a public meeting in Pennagaram.

On March 26, Seeman will hold rallies in Mettur, Omalur, Salem and Vazhapadi. He will later address meetings in Attur and Kallakurichi. On March 27, he will campaign in Sankarapuram, Thirukovilur and Cheyyar, before addressing a meeting in Vandavasi. On March 28, he will cover Kancheepuram, Sriperumbudur and Poonamallee, and address meetings in Tiruvallur and Avadi.