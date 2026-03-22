Over 40 hospitalised, including women and children after consuming illegal toddy in TN's Pudukkottai

PUDUKKOTTAI: Over 40 persons, including women and children, fell ill after consuming suspected adulterated, illegally-tapped palm toddy in Melapullanviduthi near Vadakadu in Pudukkottai on Friday. At least eight people admitted to the Alangudi Government Hospital are aged between 20 and 70, officials said on Sunday.
Health department officials said the affected persons reported vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and dizziness. "They are being treated for food poisoning, dehydration and related complications. Their vital parameters are currently stable," an official said. Several others were treated at private hospitals and clinics in Pudukkottai and Thanjavur, sources added.
Local toddy sellers had allegedly brought in a few workers in the past week from Rajapalayam to illegally tap and sell toddy from the trees along the Vadakadu-Melapullanviduthi stretch, drawing large crowds from nearby villages including Neduvasal, Anavayal and Mangadu.
On Friday evening, those who consumed the toddy developed symptoms within a short time. The villagers also alleged that the toddy was diluted with water and sold in plastic packets, and unidentified intoxicating substances may have been added to increase its efficacy. However, this angle is yet to be confirmed, police sources said.
In one instance, a 41-year-old man from Neduvasal reportedly shared the purchased toddy with his family, including two minor children, following which, all of them fell ill and were hospitalised.
The Vadakadu police on Sunday inspected the site, seized clay pots in the palm tree, filters and other equipment allegedly used for storage and sale, and recovered empty plastic packets believed to have been used for distribution. The persons involved in the sale have reportedly fled, and a search is under way. Preliminary enquiries suggest that the landowner was not directly involved.